CWG Updates: India win another silver, bronze in shooting

Last updated on: April 09, 2018 10:26 IST

IMAGE: Mehuli Ghosh, left, won silver. Photograph: India@Sports/Twitter

Mehuli Ghosh won the silver medal in the 10 metres Air Rifle, after a shoot off with Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, the eventual gold medallist, while Apurvi Chandela won the bronze medal.

IMAGE: Manish Kaushik of India and Michael Alexander of Trinidad and Tobago compete during the men’s light weight preliminary round. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Boxing: India's Manish Kaushik beat Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander to enter men's 60kg quarter-finals.

Another boxer, Gaurav Solanki defeated Ghana's Akimos Annang Ampiah to enter men's 52kg quarters.

IMAGE: India’s Tejaswin Shankar competes in the men's high jump qualification. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tejaswin Shankar enters high jump final

National record holder Tejaswin Shankar advanced to the finals of the Commonwealth Games high jump competition after finishing ninth in the qualifying round.

Shankar finished a joint fifth in group A and ninth overall. The Indian cleared 2.21m in final analysis after starting out at 2.10m. None of the competitors in fray could touch the official mark set at 2.27m with 2.21m being the best effort by the top 12, who made the cut for the finals scheduled on April 14.

The 21-year-old Shankar is a Youth Commonwealth Games gold-medallist. He had qualified for the Games by claiming a national record of 2.28m during the Federation Cup last month.

Among others who advanced were Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc's younger brother Brandon Starc, a crowd favourite.

In the women's 400m heats, India's Hima Das made the semifinals with a timing of 52.11sec, which left her 8th in the overall standings. However, P R Machettira failed to move ahead, clocking 53.72sec in her heat to finish 24h overall.