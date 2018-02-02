In pictures: When Kohli, Saina, Kournikova burnt the runway!

Last updated on: February 02, 2018 21:44 IST

IMAGE: Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia walks the ramp showcasing label Kuzu by designer Karma Sonam during the Lakme Fashion Week. Photograph: PTI

Our sports stars, the world over, hardly come across as fashionable, having watched them play in their ill-fitting jerseys, shorts and T-shirts.

Tennis has taken a step in recent times in bringing aesthetics on to the court, but other than that, we are left to watching our cricketers play in coloured/white pyjamas and our footballers and boxers go about their business in attire than can barely be termed stylish.

But, off the field/ring/court, most of them are dapper dressers and can give top models a run for their money. And, when introduced to the world of hard core fashion, they don't disappoint.

Like we saw, how former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia lit the ramp on fire when he turned showstopper for designer Karma Sonam's label Kuzu, at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 in Mumbai on Thursday.

He is not the only sportsman/woman to have donned the 'fashionable' hat. In fact, he is one of the newest names to have made the jump from the sports field onto the fashion ramp.

From Sania Mirza to Virat Kohli, even the likes of Virender Sehwag has shown that swagger on the runway.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli made his debut on the runway at the launch of his fashion line -- WROGN -- in November 2014. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Mr India Supranational 2018, Prathamesh Maulingkar poses during the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week (WIFW) in New Delhi in 2014. Prathmesh, who is centre back for Dempo football club, dabbled in fashion shows years before he was crowned Mr India in December 2017. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Facebook

IMAGE: India's doubles tennis ace Sania Mirza is known top be quite a fashion buff. Here she walked the ramp during the India International Jewellery Week in Mumbai in 2015. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Indian Olympian, boxer MC Mary Kom walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Shabana Azmi's NGO, Mijwan Welfare Society, fashion show in Mumbai in September 2012. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: In a rare occasion, Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag walked the ramp for ace designer Rocky S on the first day of Kolkata Fashion Week (KFW) II in September 2009. Photograph: Avishek Mitra

IMAGE: Another Olympian, Saina Nehwal looked gorgeous as she sashayed down the ramp at the Bangalore Times Fashion Week in October 2017. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Bangalore Times Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Tennis player Anna Kournikova walked the runway, donning K-Swiss 2009 fashion, with members of the Madison Boys and Girls Club during the 'Play Nice' runway show and party hosted by K-Swiss to kick off open week fever at Skyline Gallery in New York City in August 2009. Photograph: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for K-Swiss

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh walked the ramp at the launch of his clothing line 'YWC' in September 2016. Photograph: PTI

IMAGE: World tennis ace Serena Williams (centre) walked down the ramp during a fashion show displaying her 'Aneres' fashion line, during the WTA Tour Charities Show & Gala at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, California, in November 2003. Photograph: Robert Laberge/Getty Images

IMAGE: Former England cricket all-rounder Andrew Flintoff took our breath away in a dapper charcoal-grey suit at Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief Haiti London 2010 Fashion Show at Somerset House in London on February 18, 2010. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

IMAGE: Former Arsenal and FC Barcelona footballer, Spain's Cesc Fabregas also walked the runway at the same show in 2010, striking a relaxed pose in trousers and a deep blue jacket. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters