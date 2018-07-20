rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India U-19 thrash Lanka by innings and 21 runs

India U-19 thrash Lanka by innings and 21 runs

July 20, 2018 18:54 IST

Under 19

IMAGE: India’s Nishan Madushka celebrates. Photograph: SLC/Twitter

The India Under-19 cricket team produced a fine all-round performance to thump Sri Lanka U-19 by an innings and 21 runs in the first Youth Test at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, in Colombo, on Friday.

 

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nishan Madushka's brilliant ton (103) and a valuable 78 from Nuwanidu Fernando went in vain as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 324, 21 short of the visitors' first innings' score on the fourth and final day of the match.

The Lankans added just 147 runs for the last seven wickets as Mohit Jangra turned out to be the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of five for 72.

He was well supported by Ayush Badoni, who took two wickets.

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, who grabbed the limelight after a tidy spell on his debut, picked up one wicket in the second innings as well. He was, however, out for a duck in his maiden U-19 knock.

Earlier, after bowling out Sri Lanka U-19 for 244, India rode on centuries from Badoni (185 not out) and opener Atharwa Taide (113) to score close to 600 runs and grab a first-innings lead of 345.

The second match between the two sides will be played from July 24 in Hambantota.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: U-19, India, Nishan Madushka, Sri Lanka, Ayush Badoni
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use