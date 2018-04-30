Turning Point: Kane's drop proves fatal for Rajasthan

Last updated on: April 30, 2018 10:28 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson hits out during Sunday’s IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Photograph: BCCI

Riding on a superb showing of their bowlers, Sunrisers Hyderabad have proved to be the best in this year's IPL when it comes to defending a total.



And it was no surprise when Kane Williamson, their captain, elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday.





The visitors were rocked early as Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for six by Krishnappa Gowtham in the third over.



It would have been worse for Sunrisers had Rahul Tripathi not dropped a sitter in slips from Williamson off Jofra Archer, in the fifth over.



Williamson made Rajasthan pay dearly for the lapse and stroked a sparkling 63 from 43 balls.



The New Zealander laid the foundation for Sunrisers, putting on 92 runs for the second wicket with Alex Hales, who scored 45.

Despite losing wickets regularly in the final few overs, they finished with a competitive 151 for seven.



The total proved sufficient as Rajasthan struggled with the bat. They eventually finished on 140 for six and lost by 11 runs.

