Turning Point: Lynn capitalises on Ashwin let off

Last updated on: April 30, 2018 10:27 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Brendon McCullum watches anxiously as Murugan Ashwin drops Kolkata Knight Riders’s Chris Lynn during Sunday’s IPL match in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Virat Kohli was left seething after watching Royal Challengers Bangalore slip to another tame defeat. This time to Kolkata Knight Riders.



"We certainly didn't deserve to win, looking at the way we fielded," Kohli thundered after the six-wicket loss to KKR, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.



Fielding was certainly a big letdown for the hosts.

The key moment in the game was Chris Lynn's dropped catch by Murugan Ashwin off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.



Lynn stepped down the pitch but miscued the ball on the off-side; Ashwin had enough time to settle down under it in the covers but he put down the simplest of catches.



That lapse in the fourth over proved the deciding factor as Lynn held one end up to steer KKR to victory with an unbeaten innings of 62 from 52 balls as KKR won by six wickets, with five balls to spare.

- The Scorecard