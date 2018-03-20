rediff.com

ICC overturns ban, clears Rabada to play against Australia

March 20, 2018 14:08 IST

Kagiso Rabada

IMAGE: South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada had recieved a bam for brushing against the shoulder of Australia captain Steven Smith in the second Test in Port Elizabeth. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play in the remainder of the Test series against Australia, having won his appeal against a Level Two breach of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) code of conduct.

 

Rabada had his punishment for brushing against the shoulder of Australia captain Steven Smith in the second Test in Port Elizabeth reduced from a fine of 50 percent of his match fee and three demerit points, to 25 percent and one demerit point.

He, however, was found guilty of a lesser charge of "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game" on appeal by Judicial Commissioner Michael Heron, according to a statement from the ICC on Tuesday.

That leaves Rabada's total of demerit points over the last 24 months on seven, one fewer than the threshold that would trigger an automatic two-match suspension.

