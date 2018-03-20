Mercedes, Ferrari, Force India: Team prospects for 2018 F1 season

Last updated on: March 20, 2018 13:41 IST

The 2018 Formula One season goes into top gear this weekend in Melbourne and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is again the bookmakers' favourite to claim his fifth Championship title.

Ferrari set the fastest laps in pre-season practice but most analysts of those sessions saw Mercedes as still ahead with former champions Red Bull possibly their closest competitors.

Come March 25 we'll know what the season holds for the teams and F1 fans.

Here are the team by team prospects for the Formula One season starting in Melbourne on March 25, listed in alphabetical order.

(The racing numbers before the drivers' names are those they have chosen for the duration of their grand prix careers)

Text: Reuters

Design: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com