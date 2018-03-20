BCCI confirms Shami stayed in Dubai hotel for 2 days

March 20, 2018 11:09 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed to Kolkata Police that India pacer Mohammed Shami had stayed in a hotel in Dubai on February 17 and 18.

BCCI's response came after a letter was sent to the Board by the Kolkata Police seeking Shami's schedule last month. The police sought the details to check if he had gone to Dubai as claimed by his wife Hasin Jahan.



Earlier in the week, Shami had pledged full co-operation from his side and his family as a Kolkata Police team arrived at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha city, to continue investigations into the allegation leveled against him by his wife.

Shami's wife had earlier alleged that the cricketer had abused her physically and mentally on multiple occasions and has been involved in extra-marital affairs.

Consequently, a case has also been registered against Shami under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the IPC, including Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.



However, the bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.