rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI confirms Shami stayed in Dubai hotel for 2 days

BCCI confirms Shami stayed in Dubai hotel for 2 days

March 20, 2018 11:09 IST

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed to Kolkata Police that India pacer Mohammed Shami had stayed in a hotel in Dubai on February 17 and 18.

BCCI's response came after a letter was sent to the Board by the Kolkata Police seeking Shami's schedule last month. The police sought the details to check if he had gone to Dubai as claimed by his wife Hasin Jahan.

Earlier in the week, Shami had pledged full co-operation from his side and his family as a Kolkata Police team arrived at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha city, to continue investigations into the allegation leveled against him by his wife.

 

Shami's wife had earlier alleged that the cricketer had abused her physically and mentally on multiple occasions and has been involved in extra-marital affairs.

VIDEO: Alishba is not Shami's fan; she is his girlfriend, says Hasin Jahan

Consequently, a case has also been registered against Shami under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the IPC, including Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.

Source: ANI
Tags: Mohammed Shami, The Board of Control for Cricket in India, Kolkata Police, BCCI, IPC
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use