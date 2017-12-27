rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Here's what Virat Kohli has to say on his wedding...

Here's what Virat Kohli has to say on his wedding...

Last updated on: December 27, 2017 19:47 IST

'I was away for something much more important'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat and Anushka make a stunning couple. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Everyone in India has an opinion about Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s wedding.

 

Check out what the skipper said about taking time out for his marriage to actor Anushka Sharma.

Addressing the media before the team departed for the South Africa tour, he said “switching back to cricket” would not be difficult at all.

He also said, “I was away for something much more important. That is a period which will remain always very special.”

After winning his record-setting 9th consecutive Test series against Sri Lanka, the Indian skipper had opted out of the shorter format competitions against the visitors.

The Indian skipper also spoke about training for South Africa during his time off.

“Somewhere in your head, you are always thinking about having something very important coming up. So, subconsciously you are always looking forward to it. So, mentally I am very well prepared,” he added.

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, South Africa, Pradeep Bandekar, IMAGE
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use