Here's what Virat Kohli has to say on his wedding...

Last updated on: December 27, 2017 19:47 IST

'I was away for something much more important'

IMAGE: Virat and Anushka make a stunning couple. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Everyone in India has an opinion about Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s wedding.

Check out what the skipper said about taking time out for his marriage to actor Anushka Sharma.

Addressing the media before the team departed for the South Africa tour, he said “switching back to cricket” would not be difficult at all.

He also said, “I was away for something much more important. That is a period which will remain always very special.”

After winning his record-setting 9th consecutive Test series against Sri Lanka, the Indian skipper had opted out of the shorter format competitions against the visitors.

The Indian skipper also spoke about training for South Africa during his time off.

“Somewhere in your head, you are always thinking about having something very important coming up. So, subconsciously you are always looking forward to it. So, mentally I am very well prepared,” he added.