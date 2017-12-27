rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The special guest at Virushka's reception

The special guest at Virushka's reception

Last updated on: December 27, 2017 16:56 IST

An evening to remember for one of the game's fine ambassadors.

Gayan Senanayake is picture of happiness at the Virushka reception on Tuesday

IMAGE: Gayan Senanayake is a portrait of delight at the Virushka reception. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manjula Basnayake/Twitter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai saw the who's who of Bollywood and the cricketing fraternity.

 

One special cricket fan also received an invite to the reception.

Sri Lankan Gayan Senanayake, a familiar sight at Sri Lanka's cricket games, waving the island's flag in the stands, was also on the guest list.

It helps that Gayan is one of Virat's biggest fans. By his own admission, he has been a Virat admirer since the Indian's days in Under-19 cricket.

Gayan Senanayake with Sachin Tendulkar 

IMAGE: Gayan with Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manjula Basnayake/Twitter

Apart from the gorgeous couple, Gayan took pictures with Sachin Tendulkar and Ravindra Jadeja.

An evening to remember for one of the game's fine ambassadors.

Rediff Sports
Tags: Gayan Senanayake, Sachin Tendulkar, IMAGE, Manjula, Twitter
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use