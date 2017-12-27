The special guest at Virushka's reception

Last updated on: December 27, 2017 16:56 IST

An evening to remember for one of the game's fine ambassadors.

IMAGE: Gayan Senanayake is a portrait of delight at the Virushka reception. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manjula Basnayake/Twitter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai saw the who's who of Bollywood and the cricketing fraternity.

One special cricket fan also received an invite to the reception.

Sri Lankan Gayan Senanayake, a familiar sight at Sri Lanka's cricket games, waving the island's flag in the stands, was also on the guest list.

It helps that Gayan is one of Virat's biggest fans. By his own admission, he has been a Virat admirer since the Indian's days in Under-19 cricket.

IMAGE: Gayan with Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manjula Basnayake/Twitter

Apart from the gorgeous couple, Gayan took pictures with Sachin Tendulkar and Ravindra Jadeja.

An evening to remember for one of the game's fine ambassadors.