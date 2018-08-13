Have you seen anything this cute? MS Dhoni #ProudlyIndian!

Last updated on: August 13, 2018 15:04 IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made every Indian proud with his achievements on the cricketing field.

The two-time World Cup winning captain, who was conferred an honorary title of Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Army, is seen in an ad for Lava Mobiles where he is teaching a young girl to sing the patriotic song 'Sara Jahan Se Acha'.

To celebrate the Indian Independence Day on August 15, Lava released the #ProudlyIndian campaign featuring the Indian cricket legend.

The video follows a little girl's efforts to learn the song and it ends with Dhoni singing along as he corrects her along the way, leaving us all feeling #ProudlyIndian.

"@msdhoni has a special message for all of us. Watch the video to find out more! #ProudlyIndian #JaiHind," Lava Mobile tweeted.

Video and Photograph: Kind courtesy, Lava Mobiles/Twitter