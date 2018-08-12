IMAGES: England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 4

August 12, 2018 18:29 IST

Images from Day 4 of the second Test at Lord's on Sunday.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates after dismissing Murali Vijay. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India's openers perished cheaply to leave the team struggling on 17 for two in their second innings before rain halted play early, on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Lord's, on Sunday.

Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on five from 24 balls, while Ajinkya Rahane was on one with captain Virat Kohli having to drop down the order after he didn't take the field in the morning session because of a stiff back.



This was after England declared their first innings at 396 for seven in 88.1 overs, taking a sizeable 289-run first innings lead. India were bowled out for 107 runs in their first innings.



Resuming on their overnight 357 for six, England scored runs at a brisk pace with Chris Woakes and Sam Curran playing positively.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Chris Woakes finished unbeaten on a splendid 137 not out, his maiden century in Test cricket. He put on 76 runs for the seventh wicket with Sam Curran, who stroked a fluent 40, before his wicket to Hardik Pandya resulted in England's declaration.



India then got off to another poor start with the bat, with James Anderson, who took five wickets in the first innings, claiming both the openers early.



Murali Vijay was caught behind off an inside edge for a duck to become Anderson's 100th Test wicket at Lord's.



Vijay also became the sixth Indian batsman to score a pair (duck in both innings) in a Test, and he has now managed only 128 runs in 10 overseas innings against South Africa and England in 2018.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes acknowledges the crowd after England declared their first innings. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Meanwhile, four overs later, Anderson trapped KL Rahul (10) leg before wicket as the batsman walked off without even checking for the review.



Skipper Virat Kohli didn't come out to bat at number four because he didn't take the field this morning owing to back stiffness.



Pujara and Rahane struggled against movement generated by both Anderson and Chris Woakes but somehow managed to survive.