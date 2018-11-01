Hardik Pandya helps these kids believe in magic!

November 01, 2018 12:28 IST

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya amazed specially-abled children with a surprise appearance.

Children with cerebral palsy, visual impairments and other disablements engaged in some spectacular song and dance performances over the last weekend in Pune leaving Pandya teary-eyed and star-struck.

The highlight of the evening was during a magic show when Pandya appeared on the scene.

Displaying some deft cricketing moves, Pandya became an instant hit with children. It was a moment of frenzy and thrills as the children indulged in a real time feel of the game and were completely bowled over by the stylish cricketer.

“It was lovely meeting and interacting with these amazing kids from the Mukul Madhav Foundation. Bringing a smile on their faces made my day. I was left in awe by the breathtaking performances of the fantastic kids from Mukul Madhav Foundation,” Pandya tweeted.