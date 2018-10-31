PIX: Coach Shastri, Dhawan, Umesh pray at Padmanabhaswamy Temple!

October 31, 2018 23:33 IST

IMAGE: Coach Ravi Shastri, along with Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav, after offering prayers at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday. All Photographs: PTI

Team India coach Ravi Shastri, along with Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav, offered prayers at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

The temple, considered the wealthiest place of worship in the world, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.





Dhawan would have definitely prayed to get his run-scoring form back, having failed to register a single half-century in the first four games of the ongoing five-match ODI series against the West Indies.



The fifth and final ODI will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.





Umesh, on the other hand, would be hoping to make a comeback to the playing eleven for the fifth match.



India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, following their 244-run victory in the fourth match in Mumbai on Monday.