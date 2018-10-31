rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Coach Shastri, Dhawan, Umesh pray at Padmanabhaswamy Temple!

PIX: Coach Shastri, Dhawan, Umesh pray at Padmanabhaswamy Temple!

October 31, 2018 23:33 IST

IMAGE: Coach Ravi Shastri, along with Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav, after offering prayers at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday. All Photographs: PTI

Team India coach Ravi Shastri, along with Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav, offered prayers at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

 

The temple, considered the wealthiest place of worship in the world, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.



Dhawan would have definitely prayed to get his run-scoring form back, having failed to register a single half-century in the first four games of the ongoing five-match ODI series against the West Indies.

The fifth and final ODI will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.



Umesh, on the other hand, would be hoping to make a comeback to the playing eleven for the fifth match.

India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, following their 244-run victory in the fourth match in Mumbai on Monday.

Tags: Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Ravi Shastri, ODI, Padmanabhaswamy Temple
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use