Sania-Shoaib blessed with baby Mirza-Malik!

Baby Mirza Malik here!
India's tennis doubles ace Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik have been blessed with a baby boy.
Baby Mirza-Malik was born in the earlier hours of Tuesday, October 30.
Both mother and baby are doing great!
The happy father took to his social media to make the announcement: "Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik," he tweeted.
