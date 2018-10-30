rediff.com

Sania-Shoaib blessed with baby Mirza-Malik!

Last updated on: October 30, 2018 11:29 IST

Baby Mirza Malik here!

India's tennis doubles ace Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik have been blessed with a baby boy.

Baby Mirza-Malik was born in the earlier hours of Tuesday, October 30.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have become parents to a baby boy. Photograph: Sania Mirza/Instagram

Both mother and baby are doing great!

The happy father took to his social media to make the announcement: "Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik," he tweeted.

 

Rediff Sports Desk
