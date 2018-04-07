Daredevils give Plunkett first IPL stint, to fill in for injured Rabada

Last updated on: April 07, 2018 18:28 IST

IMAGE: Liam Plunkett. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Daredevils have signed England pacer Liam Plunkett as a replacement for the injured South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rabada was ruled out of the IPL with a lower back injury after he felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth Test against Australia in Johannesburg.

The injury will sideline the 22-year-old for up to three months.

Plunkett, who has featured in 13 Tests, 65 One-Day Internationals and 15 Twenty20 Internationals for England, was picked from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) list, according to a media release.

"We are glad to announce that @Liam628 will be joining the #DDSquad as a replacement for the injured @KagisoRabada25. He has loads of experience and hits the deck hard. Can't wait for him to join the lads soon!" Delhi Daredevils tweeted.

This will be Plunkett's first stint in the IPL.

Delhi Daredevils open their campaign with a game against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Sunday.