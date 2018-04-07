CWG Updates: Boxer Sarita advances to quarters

Last updated on: April 07, 2018 14:20 IST

IMAGE: Sarita Devi. Photograph: PTI

Indian woman boxer L Sarita Devi won her 60 kg Round of 16 match against Kimberly Gittens of Barbados by unanimous 5:0 decision. She showed why she is a former World Champion.

Sarita is through to the women’s 60 kg quarterfinals.

IMAGE: Satnam Bhamara of India elbows Michael Tuck of England during the Preliminary Basketball round match. Photograph: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

In Basketball, India are currently trailing England 65-26 in men's Preliminary Round Pool B.

Gymnasts Pranati Das and Aruna Budda Reddy are not faring too well in the women's Individual all-around Final. The Indian duo are currently in 17th and 18th place after participating in Uneven Bars and Balance Beam.

India's Sajan Prakash qualified for the final of swimming men's 200m Butterfly, while Srihari Nataraj advanced to the semi-final of the men's 50m Backstroke.

At the lawn bowls, India's men's pairs lost to Norfolk Island in round 5 while in the women's fours, India comfortably won against Fiji 21-9.

India lose to Malta 11-13 in Lawn Bowls Women's Fours Quarterfinal.

Deepika Pallikal pulled out from quarterfinal

Deepika Pallikal gave a walkover to her Canadian oppnent Samantha Cornett in the quarterfinal.