India's shuttlers cruise into CWG mixed team semis

IMAGE: India's Kidambi Srikanth in action during the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

India’s shuttlers made it to the mixed team semi-finals after a resounding 3-0 victory over Mauritius at the Commonwealth Games, in Gold Coast, on Saturday.

It was another easy outing for the Indians, who had beaten Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Scotland by 5-0 margins in their first three matches.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put India ahead with an easy victory over Aatish Lubah and Christopher Jean Paul 21-12, 21-3 in the men’s doubles before Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy whipped Aurelie Marie Elisa Allet and Nicki Chan-Lam 21-8, 21-7 in the women’s doubles.

With India establishing a 2-0 lead, men's top seed Kidambi Srikanth hardly exerted while cruising past Georges Julien Paul 21-12, 21-14 in the men’s singles.

The women’s singles match between Saina Nehwal and Kate Foo Kune, and mixed doubles match between Swatik Rankireddy-Sikki Reddy and Georges Julien Paul- Aurelie Marie Elisa Allet was not necessary.

India will meet Singapore, who got the better of Australia 3-0 in another quarter-final, on Sunday.