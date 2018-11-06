Check out Tendulkar and Kambli's advice for young Shaw for Australia

November 06, 2018 18:27 IST

'Play your natural game. Don't think too much, just go out there, enjoy your game and just be confident.'

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw, right, speaks to Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. Photograph: PTI

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar along with former team mate Vinod Kambli on Tuesday interacted with young opener Prithvi Shaw and gave him some valuable tips for the upcoming tour of Australia.



Kambli, 46, along with childhood friend Tendulkar and former Rajasthan coach Pradeep Sundaram were mentoring children during the second camp of the Tendulkar-Middlesex Global Academy, which began at the MIG club in suburban Bandra.

Shaw, who was practicing at the same venue, got a chance to speak to former Mumbai greats Tendulkar and Kambli.



The young right-hander had made a dream Test debut by notching up a century at Rajkot against West Indies. Kambli, who played in 104 ODIs, said Shaw reminded him of his own younger days in cricket.



"He is a stroke player, goes after the ball and likes to get runs. In fact he likes to play his shots," said Kambli.



On what advice he gave Shaw, Kambli replied: "Play your natural game."



"I have always spoken to him (Shaw) and I just said to him, 'play your natural game'. I said 'don't think too much, just go out there, enjoy your game and just be confident'. That is very important, for tours like Australia or plays anywhere else. I hope that he does the same," he explained.