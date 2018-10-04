Sachin to Prithvi: 'Continue batting fearlessly'

Last updated on: October 04, 2018 17:56 IST

'Looks like #India have another superstar...'

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw -- just 18 years old -- the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut. Photograph: PTI

Prithvi Shaw stole the show with a sensational century on debut, on Day 1 of the opening Test against the West Indies in Rajkot on Thursday, October 4.

Prithvi slammed 134 to lift India to 364/4 in 89 overs at stumps.

His belligerent strokeplay caught the attention of the cricketing world and no wonder many former and current players lavished rich praise on the Mumbai wunderkind:

Sachin Tendulkar: Lovely to see such an attacking knock in your first innings, @prithvishaw! Continue batting fearlessly. #INDvWI

Virender Sehwag: It's been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai, ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI

Rohit Sharma: Shaw what a show @PrithviShaw

Michael Vaughan: Wow .. 18 yrs old @PrithviShaw .. Test on debut .. Looks like #India have another superstar that has arrived on the scene !!! #INDvWI

Harbhajan Singh: What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw

Sanjay Manjrekar: Congratulations to Prithvi Shaw for a hundred on debut. Love the fact that he can score at a strike rate of 100 just batting instinctively without looking to over attack or by taking risks. #PrithviShaw

V V S Laxman: Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI

Mohammad Kaif: Is ladke mein kuch toh bahut khaas hai. Looked that he belongs here from the very first ball he faced. A sign of things to come, well played Prithvi Shaw #IndvWI

Zaheer Khan: Fantastic achievement by young #Prithvishaw Hundred on Debut and going strong,showing good temperament and positive approach #INDvsWI