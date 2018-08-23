10 things you must know about Prithvi Shaw

August 23, 2018 10:48 IST

All you must know about the young batting sensation now on the verge of playing for India.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw's selection to the Indian Test team should not come as a surprise given his exploits in recent years. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Young Prithvi Shaw continues to take giant steps in his cricketing career.

The 18 year old was called up to India's Test squad for the Southampton and Oval Tests.

For those following Prithvi's career, his selection won't come as a surprise given his exploits in recent years.

Harish Kotian lists 10 facts about the batting sensation:

1. Prithvi first made headlines in 2013 when, as a 14 year old, he scored a world record 546 off 300 balls for the Rizvi Springfield school in the Under-16 schools tournament in Mumbai.

He captained Rizvi Springfield to two Harris Shield titles in 2012 and 2013, the most prestigious title in schools cricket in India.

2. He equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record by scoring a century in his debut game in the Ranji and Duleep Trophy last year.

3. Prithvi hit a century on debut in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 120 in the second innings of the semi-final against Tamil Nadu in the 2016-2017 season, to guide Mumbai to a 6 wicket victory against a bowling attack featuring Ravichandran Ashwin among others.

4. Prithvi broke Tendulkar's record of being the youngest player to score a century in the Duleep Trophy last year. As a 17 year old he hit a hundred for India Red against India Blue in the Duleep Trophy 2017-2018 final.

5. He went to score 5 centuries in his first 9 first-class matches.

6. In 2012, Prithvi was invited to England to play for the Cheadle Hulme school in Manchester; he scored a century on debut and ended up with 1,446 runs during his two-month stay.

The next year he was offered training at the Julian Wood Cricket Academy in England by the founder, Julian Wood, and in 2014, he played for Cleethorpes in the Yorkshire ECB County Premier League.

7. Prithvi led India to the Under-19 World Cup title in February 2018.

8. As a child, he would travel all the way from Virar, a township on the outskirts of Mumbai, to Churchgate, a journey which took nearly two hours, for his daily cricketing net sessions, before moving to a home in Santacruz, north west Mumbai -- courtesy a Shiv Sena politician's help -- a few years ago.

9. He was bought by the Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 crore (Rs 12 million) at the IPL Auction in January 2018, 6 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh (Rs 2 million).

10. Last month, Prithvi scored four centuries for India 'A' -- 102 against the West Indies 'A', 132 against Leicestershire, 136 against South Africa 'A' and 188 against the West Indies 'A'.