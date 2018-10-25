Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar picked for last 3 ODIs vs Windies; Shami rested

Last updated on: October 25, 2018 16:25 IST

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, and Jasprit Bumrah were given a break after the Asia Cup last month. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were recalled to the Indian team for the last three ODIs of the ongoing five-match series against West Indies.

The two fast bowlers were added to the 15-member Indian team, while fellow pacer Mohammed Shami was given a break.

Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar were both given a break following the Asia Cup as they also sat out the two-match Test series against the West Indies.



India lead the five-match series 1-0 after they won the first ODI by by eight wickets while the second game finished in a thrilling tie on Wednesday.



The last three matches will be played in Pune (Oct 27), Mumbai (Oct 29) and Thiruvananthapuram (Nov 1) followed by the three-match T20I series.

Indian team for last 3 ODI vs Windies: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.