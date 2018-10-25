How Hope engineered Windies' stunning turnaround

October 25, 2018 10:22 IST

'Last ball I knew a wide yorker was coming at the end, and I had to get bat on the ball. I didn't get enough bat but it was enough.'

IMAGE: Shai Hope celebrates his century during the second ODI against India. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Shai Hope's unbeaten century salvaged a confidence-boosting tie for the West Indies in the thrilling second ODI against India in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday but the wicket-keeper batsman said the visitors need to put up more consistent performances as a team in the remaining three games of the series.



Hope hit only his second ODI century to help West Indies tie the match after India had put on an imposing 321 fort six after opting to bat.

"Definitely, such knocks improve your confidence. You have to gain after every innings. It was a matter of time before I got a big score," Hope said at the post-match press conference.



"(But) we need to be more consistent as a team."



Requiring five runs for victory off the last ball, Hope cut India seamer Umesh Yadav for a four through point to level the scores, beating Ambati Rayudu's dive just inside the boundary.



The right-hander later said his aim was to just put bat to ball off the last delivery.



"Last ball I knew a wide yorker was coming at the end, and I had to get bat on the ball. I didn't get enough bat but it was enough," Hope said.



Hope's unbeaten 123-run knock came at a crucial juncture for the West Indies. He joined forces with the exciting Shimron Hetmyer after West Indies lost three wickets and added 143 runs for the fourth wicket to keep his team in the hunt.



However, Hetmyer, who hit a century in the first ODI, fell narrowly short of another hundred as he was dismissed for 94. After his dismissal to Yuzvendra Chahal, the visitors still required another 101 runs for victory in 18 overs.

"There was a change in approach after that (Hetmyer's dismissal). We needed to take the innings deep," Hope said.



Speaking about batting with Hetmyer, he said, "It's pretty different with him, he likes to keep the scoreboard ticking. As long as we take it to the last five overs, we knew we stood a chance."



India lead the five-match series 1-0, with three matches to be played in