Sachin 10,000 ODI runs/259 innings. Virat 10,000/205!

Last updated on: October 24, 2018 19:12 IST

His first 5,000 runs came in 114 innings.

His second 5,000 runs came in 91 innings.

Rajneesh Gupta presents the numbers on an amazing feat.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli acknowledges the cheers after scoring 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the second ODI against the West Indies, Visakhapatnam, October 24, 2018. Photograph: PTI

Virat Kohli started at Visakhapatnam where he had left at Guwahati, scoring his second successive hundred.

Virat set a plethora of records during his masterly innings of 157 not out, most notable being reaching the 10,000 run mark in this format.

Virat is the fifth Indian and 13th batsman overall to reach this mark.

And he is the quickest to do so taking only 205 innings -- 54 less than previous record holder Sachin Tendulkar.

Fastest to 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals

Innings Player Team Reached on Age Days taken 205 Virat Kohli India October 24, 2018 29 years, 353 days 3,719 259 Sachin Tendulkar India March 31, 2001 27 years, 341 days 4,121 263 Sourav Ganguly India August 3, 2005 33 years 26 days 4,953 266 Ricky Ponting Australia March 24, 2007 32 years, 95 days 4,420 272 Jacques Kallis South Africa January 23, 2009 33 years 99 days 4,763 273 M S Dhoni India July 14, 2018 37 years, 7 days 4,951 278 Brian Lara West Indies December 16, 2006 37 years 228 days 5,881 287 Rahul Dravid India February 14, 2007 34 years 34 days 3,969 293 Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka July 26, 2015 38 years, 285 days 5,706 296 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka February 17, 2012 34 years 113 days 4,244 299 Inzamam-ul Haq Pakistan September 19, 2004 34 years 200 days 4,685 328 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka August 9, 2005 36 years, 40 days 5,705 333 Mahela Jayawardena Sri Lanka November 18, 2011 34 years 175 days 5046

This is how Virat reached every progressive milestone of 1,000 runs:

Milestone Innings Remarks 1,000 24 Quickest for India 2,000 53 4th Quickest for India 3,000 75 2nd Quickest for India after Shikhar Dhawan 4,000 93 4th Quickest in the world 5,000 114 Joint Second Quickest in the world after Hashim Amla with Viv Richards 6,000 136 Second Quickest in the world after Hashim Amla 7,000 161 Second Quickest in the world after Hashim Amla 8,000 175 Quickest in the world 9,000 194 Quickest in the world 10,000 205 Quickest in the world

Two halves of Virat's ODI career: