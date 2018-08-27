Bhuvaneshwar Kumar fit, to play for India 'A'

August 27, 2018 19:29 IST

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been declared fit. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Monday, declared pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar fit and said he will be a part of India 'A' squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been declared fit and will be a part of the India A squad in the ongoing Quadrangular series," the BCCI said in a statement.

Kumar had aggravated his lower back injury while playing the third India-England ODI match in the UK. He was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing India-England Test series and had to undergo recovery training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Kumar will play against South Africa 'A' on August 29 in Bengaluru as Shreyas Iyer-led India 'A' will battle it out for the third position in the Quadrangular series.

India 'A' are already out of the Quadrangular series as they could manage just nine points. They lost to South Africa 'A' on Monday.

India A Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, Mayank Markande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Ambati Rayudu.