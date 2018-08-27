Select Team: Should India make changes for 4th Test?

August 27, 2018 13:57 IST

Will Captain Virat Kohli continue to change the playing eleven for the 39th game in a row?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and his team-mates celebrate an English wicket during the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

After a smashing show in the third Test, a confident Team India will look to equalise the series -- where they currently trail 1-2 -- by winning the fourth match which begins in Southampton, on Thursday, August 30.

Debutant Rishabh Pant made an encouraging start to Test cricket with his sharp glovework as he took 7 catches in the game after he got off the mark with a 6 off the second ball he faced.

Hardik Pandya silenced critics by taking 5/28 in England's first innings, setting up the scene for India's 203 run victory at Trent Bridge.

Shikhar Dhawan, brought in place of the struggling Murali Vijay, provided India brisk starts in the Test, scoring 35 and 44. Along with K L Rahul, Dhawan put on 50-plus stands in both innings.

India have made two interesting changes for the Tests at Southampton and the Oval.

Young Prithvi Shaw comes in for Vijay who has been dropped.

Andhra batsman Hanuma Vihari replaces left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and could replace Virat Kohli if the skipper's back problems persist.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is struggling with a groin injury. If Ashwin is ruled out of the Southampton game, India have a capable replacement in left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

That could be the only change in India's winning combination as Captain Kohli maintains his record of changing the playing eleven for a 39th game in a row.

Do you think India should retain the winning team from Trent Bridge?

Please click the boxes below to select Your Indian Team for the Southampton Test: