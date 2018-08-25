Awwdorable! Virat Kohli, Anushka with 'beautiful boy'

Here's another Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Virushka) photograph from England, we can’t get enough of...
India cricket captain Virat Kohli’s latest tweet features him, his Bollywood actor wife Anushka Sharma and a ‘beautiful boy’.
Kohli, who keeps treating his fans with their loved-up pictures, posted yet another adorable picture with his wife.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us.”
Ever since he got hitched with Bollywood star, he has taken the social media by storm.
