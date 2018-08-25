rediff.com

Awwdorable! Virat Kohli, Anushka with 'beautiful boy'

August 25, 2018 18:26 IST

Here's another Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Virushka) photograph from England, we can’t get enough of...

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma and their furry friend. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

India cricket captain Virat Kohli’s latest tweet features him, his Bollywood actor wife Anushka Sharma and a ‘beautiful boy’.

Kohli, who keeps treating his fans with their loved-up pictures, posted yet another adorable picture with his wife.

 

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us.”

Ever since he got hitched with Bollywood star, he has taken the social media by storm.

Rediff Sports Desk
