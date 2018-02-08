M&M unveils 6 new electric concept vehicles

February 08, 2018 14:53 IST

Image: Mahindra TUV Convertible. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled six new electric concept vehicles and models as it showcased its strategy to shape the 'Future of Mobility' at the Auto Expo on Wednesday.

Image: Rexton will be available in the market in mid-2018, said Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra and Mahindra. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The company also lifted cover on its South Korean arm SsangYong's G4 Rexton SUV, which will be launched in the Indian market later this year under the Mahindra badge.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

It also showcased the concept of TUV Stinger, a convertible SUV.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

"As India aspires to global leadership on climate action, the time is right to develop sustainable mobility solutions for the future," Mahindra Group executive chairman Anand Mahindra said while unveiling the products at the Auto Expo.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

He further said, "Mahindra's electric pavilion at the Auto Expo showcases our vision of the 'Future of Mobility', one that offers clean, connected and convenient vehicles to our customers and around the world."

Image: MESMA (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture) is a high voltage platform called 380 volts. It enables adaptation of this technology into all small sedans and SUV's. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Mahindra said the auto industry is today at the crossroads faced with the challenge of how to redefine itself in order to play a bigger role in improving the quality of lives of people.

Image: Interior of Stinger. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

M&M managing director Pawan Goenka said the company has already invested Rs 600 crore on its electric vehicle (EV) programme and has committed another Rs 700 crore in the next 2-3 years.

He said M&M would want the government to give emphasis on faster development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and support local manufacturing.

The company's products on display in the EV segment includes UDO, a concept two-seater electric mobility pod; ATOM, a last mile urban mobility concept vehicle and a lithium ion battery-powered three-wheeler, Treo along with e-KUV100, an electric version of its compact vehicle KUV100.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

It also displayed e-COSMO electric bus and e2o NXT, which is a refreshed version of its electric small car e2oPlus.

Image: The Mahindra e2o NXT. a 4-seater hatchback. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

On the conventional vehicles front, Goenka said based on customer feedback, the company has decided to bring Ssangyong G4 Rexton in India under Mahindra badge.

Image: Mahindra Treo - electric auto-rickshaw. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

M&M also showcased its new format next generation 'dealership of future' designed by Pininfarina.