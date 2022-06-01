News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Iga Swiatek Turns 21

Iga Swiatek Turns 21

Last updated on: June 01, 2022 10:11 IST
Iga Swiatek

Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
 

Iga Swiatek earned the spotlight in 2020 after she won the French Open title and has been constantly evolving as a player since.

Swiatek rallied from a set down to advance to the French Open quarter-finals by beating Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2 for her 32nd consecutive victory on Monday.

She took over the No 1 ranking from Ash Barty after the Australian announced her shock retirement in March.

 

Video: Kind courtesy French Open/Twitter

On Tuesday, she celebrated her 21st birthday with a cake at the Roland Garros.

The Pole is on the longest unbeaten run in the women's tour since Serena Williams agged 34 victories in succession in 2013.

