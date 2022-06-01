News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open: Sania Mirza-Hradecka knocked out

French Open: Sania Mirza-Hradecka knocked out

Source: PTI
June 01, 2022 00:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sania Mirza

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka displayed fearless brand of tennis but much younger and superior American singles players Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula prevailed in the women's doubles third round of the French Open, in Paris on Tuesday.

Despite a combined age of 72 years, Mirza and Hradecka produced some high quality tennis but lost 4-6, 3-6 to Pegula, ranked 11th in the singles and world number 23 Gauff.

Mirza was impressive with her lower and angled forehands while Hradecka's power-packed backhand hitting from the baseline was a treat to watch but the Americans got those crucial points that dictated the outcome of the match.

 

Mirza and Hradecka were down 3-5 in the opening set but Gauff, while serving for the set, committed a double fault to hand a break chance.

Mirza easily dispatched a volley to grab the breakpoint for the team.

Hradecka served next and at 30-all, Sania fluffed an overhead smash to hand the Americans set point, which got converted when the Czech made a return error.

Mirza and Hradecka had got a measure of their rivals by now and the fearless and confident hitting had begun.

The Indo-Czech pair nosed ahead in the second set by breaking the serve of Pegula in the very first game and Mirza made it 2-0 with an easy hold.

Gauff's serve was put under pressure. At 30-all, Mirza went for a deep return but that sailed over the baseline. Hradecka too went for big shots but her unforced error put the Americans on board.

Pegula found a stunning angled winner that sped off from the corner of the court when Hradecka served at 15-40, making it 2-2.

They were in danger of dropping serve again but Mirza saved three breakpoints in the sixth game. The Americans too saved three break chances.

However Americans found a way to get one more break and Pegula served out the match and the pair moved to the quarterfinals. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2022: Stars Who Failed To Sparkle
IPL 2022: Stars Who Failed To Sparkle
IPL 2022: All The Numbers You Want
IPL 2022: All The Numbers You Want
The Teenager Making Waves At French Open
The Teenager Making Waves At French Open
PIX: Zverev tames Alcaraz to return to Paris semis
PIX: Zverev tames Alcaraz to return to Paris semis
Singer KK dies in Kolkata after performance at concert
Singer KK dies in Kolkata after performance at concert
Court to hear how Gyanvapi video was leaked on July 4
Court to hear how Gyanvapi video was leaked on July 4
French Open: Sania Mirza-Hradecka knocked out

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

French Open PIX: Gauff, Trevisan, reach 1st Slam semis

French Open PIX: Gauff, Trevisan, reach 1st Slam semis

Check out Tendulkar's IPL 2022 Best XI

Check out Tendulkar's IPL 2022 Best XI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances