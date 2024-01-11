News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Zagreb Open: Sehrawat overcomes Chinese opponent to win gold

Zagreb Open: Sehrawat overcomes Chinese opponent to win gold

Source: PTI
January 11, 2024 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Aman Sehrawat picked up a 10-0 win over Wanhao Zou to bag gold. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat came up with a commanding performance to bag the gold medal in the Zagreb Open Ranking Series tournament, defeating China's world No. 7 Wanhao Zou 10-0 in Zagreb.

Sehrawat's victory by technical superiority came as a bright moment for the embattled Indian wrestling community, which has been grappling with a host of issues, including the suspension of the newly-elected federation by the sports ministry and protests by junior grapplers.

The Indian contingent is competing under the United World Wrestling (UWW) banner as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was suspended by the global body last year for not adhering to the time-line set for elections.

 

The 13th ranked Aman started off with a 15-4 win, against a higher-ranked Muhammet Karavus of Turkey. Aman achieved technical superiority within 21 seconds of the second period of three minutes.

The champion wrestler, a bronze medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year in the 57kg category, then secured a place in the semifinal defeating 19th ranked American grappler Richards Zane Raye Rhodes by technical superiority (11-0).

In the last-four, Aman met another lower-ranked grappler, Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia, winning the bout 11-0 against the world No. 16.

Against world No. 7 Wanhao Zou, Aman had his task cut out but the 20-year old, known for spending hours on the mat perfecting his skills, gave the Chinese a tough time, winning the bout 10-0.

Asian Games silver and Commonwealth Games gold medallist freestyle grappler Deepak Punia could not make it to the 86kg medal round after he lost in his first bout to Kazakhstan's Azamat Dauletbekov.

In the repechage round, he won one bout and lost the other to go out of contention for a medal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag in quarters, Srikanth out
Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag in quarters, Srikanth out
Easy opener for Djokovic as Australian Open draw out
Easy opener for Djokovic as Australian Open draw out
'We need to be better in all three facets of the game'
'We need to be better in all three facets of the game'
Delhi Capitals to buy stake in county side Hampshire?
Delhi Capitals to buy stake in county side Hampshire?
Sensex pares intra-day gains; settles 63 points higher
Sensex pares intra-day gains; settles 63 points higher
Complaints against Nayanthara for 'disrespecting Ram'
Complaints against Nayanthara for 'disrespecting Ram'
The Vibrant Gujarat Quiz!
The Vibrant Gujarat Quiz!

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Delhi Capitals to buy stakes in county side Hampshire?

Delhi Capitals to buy stakes in county side Hampshire?

'Rohit, Virat needed for India to win T20 WC'

'Rohit, Virat needed for India to win T20 WC'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances