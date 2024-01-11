'Rohit, Virat needed for India to win T20 WC'

IMAGE: For the first time since the 2022 T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been included in a T20I squad for the series against Afghanistan, starting on Thursday, January 11. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

A B de Villiers backed India's decision to include Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20I squad for the Afghanistan series.

The mainstay batters made a comeback to India's T20I setup for the first time since the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Their inclusion comes as a major development for the Men in Blue ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

'I understand (criticism on the selection of Rohit and Kohli), but at the end of the day, it is a cricket World Cup. If Virat Kohli is good enough, he has to play. I don't care whether he is managing his career a little bit because he is a touch older,' de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

'But 20 year olds will understand that the legendary Rohit and Virat are needed to help India win the T20 World Cup. I wish I had that management when I was 35.'

'India have shown their intent by adding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to their T20I squad,' de Villiers added. 'They're clearly thinking about the T20 World Cup.'