Delhi Capitals to buy stakes in county side Hampshire?

IMAGE: If the deal comes to fruition, it will make Hampshire the first county side 'to be owned by an overseas franchise'. Photograph: Hampshire Cricket/X

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals could be eyeing a foothold in English cricket as it's in "advanced talks" to buy stakes in county side Hampshire, according to a report.

A report in the 'Daily Telegraph' said former Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove, who still holds majority share in the club, is close to agreeing a deal to sell the county side to GMR Group, the co-owners of Delhi Capitals.

"Hampshire County Cricket Club's majority shareholder is in advanced talks to sell his stake to the part-owners of Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals," the report said.

If the deal comes to fruition, it will make Hampshire the first county side "to be owned by an overseas franchise", it said.

The benefits of buying a county side for GMR could include a foothold in the English game, it added.

With The Hundred franchise tournament in England gaining popularity, the deal could give GMR a "first-mover advantage", and also help the IPL franchise "develop its own players".

The development comes amid reports that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is exploring opening up 50 per cent stakes in a few Hundred teams, and giving host counties the option to to sell their shares.

Bransgrove, who was in-charge of Hampshire for nearly 23 years, relinquished his post as chairman last year but continues to hold more that 60 per cent of the shares.

The report added that Hampshire is one of the three county clubs, besides Northamptonshire and Durham, which are not member-owned, giving Bransgrove the choice to sell his stakes "without fan input".

Bransgrove is credited with developing the Ageas Bowl, which, for the first time, will host an Ashes Test in 2027.

The county side had a partnership with IPL side Rajasthan Royals between 2010 and 2013, and played T20 cricket as Hampshire Royals.

GMR have a 50 per cent stake in Delhi Capitals in both the IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL). They also own Dubai Capitals in the UAE's ILT20 besides a share in USA's Major League Cricket side Seattle Orcas.

Yorkshire board approves loan offer from ex-chair Graves

Yorkshire's board has approved a loan offer from a consortium headed by Colin Graves, which is set to see the County Championship Division Two cricket club's former chairman make a controversial return.

Last year, Yorkshire were fined 400,000 pounds ($510,560) and handed a 48-point deduction in the County Championship after an investigation into racism allegations by ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, who said in 2021 he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

Graves was chairman of the cricket club between 2012-2015, part of the period during which Yorkshire was accused of failing to address and take adequate action against racist and discriminatory language.

British media reported that the 75-year-old's consortium have offered an immediate loan of 1 million pounds, which will be followed by further investment of 4 million pounds.

"The Board of Yorkshire County Cricket Club has tonight agreed to recommend the loan agreement from Mr Colin Graves," Yorkshire said in a statement on Wednesday. "The club will be sending a notice to members tomorrow ahead of an EGM (extraordinary general meeting) which will outline the details of the offer as well as the resolutions and rule changes that are required to be ratified by members at the EGM."

Graves has denied knowledge of racist behaviour during his tenure at Yorkshire. He also suggested that some of the incidents were "banter", which was criticised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Reports of Graves' takeover being accepted were met with criticism this week, with Rafiq urging sponsors to stop supporting Yorkshire and saying that the club had "other options" in their bid to secure financing.

In a statement to British media this month, Yorkshire said it had met with "over 350 interested parties to work through the validity of each and every genuine offer to refinance the club".