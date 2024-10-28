News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Yuan Yue stuns former No. 1 Halep in Hong Kong Open

Yuan Yue stuns former No. 1 Halep in Hong Kong Open

October 28, 2024 22:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: China's Yue Yuan in action during the Hong Kong Open. Photograph: John E. Sokolowski / Reuters

No. 6 seed Yuan Yue came back from down 3-0 in the second set to win the last six games of the match and defeat former world No. 1 Simona Halep on Monday in the opening round of the Hong Kong Open.

Yue fired 22 winners and committed 12 unforced errors to beat Halep 6-3, 6-3.

 

The home court was also kind to China's Wang Xiyu, who came from 3-1 down in the second set to beat American qualifier Hina Inoue, 6-3, 7-6 (2). Also, Chinese qualifier Shi Han defeated Margarita Gasparyan in straight sets.

Another home crowd favorite was not so lucky. No. 4 Xinyu Wang couldn't hold on against France's Jessika Ponchet, who pulled off a come-from-behind 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win. Also winning Monday in Hong Kong were Australian Priscilla Hon and Bernarda Pera.

Jiangxi Open

Russian Elena Pridankina beat Germany's Ella Seidel 6-3, 7-6 (6) for her first WTA main-draw victory in the opening round in Jiujiang, China, on Monday.

Pridankina, 19, ranked a career-high No. 179, saved three set points in the second set to earn the win.

No. 1 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic had to come back from an early break down in both sets to finish off Filipina Alexandra Eala 7-5, 7-6 (4). No. 5 seed Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia trailed 5-1 in the third set against Croatian Petra Martic before reeling off the next six games and winning 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 without ever facing match point.

Other winners Monday included No. 4 seed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, who beat Kazakh Zarina Diyas in straight sets, and No. 6 seed Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands who edged Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3. Also moving on to the next round were Germany's Tamara Korpatsch and Czech Linda Fruhvirtova.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Behind the scenes drama: Why did Kirsten resign?
Behind the scenes drama: Why did Kirsten resign?
'Kohli Shines Against Big Teams'
'Kohli Shines Against Big Teams'
'Nitish Reddy Is Not Hardik'
'Nitish Reddy Is Not Hardik'
JLN stadium in a mess after Diljit Dosanjh's concert
JLN stadium in a mess after Diljit Dosanjh's concert
Ferguson's glory years haunt modern Man United coaches
Ferguson's glory years haunt modern Man United coaches
80-90% disengagement done in Demchok, Depsang
80-90% disengagement done in Demchok, Depsang
Uddhav Sena nominee opts out of poll contest
Uddhav Sena nominee opts out of poll contest

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Kirsten quits as Pakistan's coach within 6 months!

Kirsten quits as Pakistan's coach within 6 months!

Manchester United manager Ten Hag sacked

Manchester United manager Ten Hag sacked

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances