You're the best!: Football world rallies behind Vini

IMAGE: Ballon d'Or controversy ignitesdebate. Photograph: Vinicius Junior/X

The sports world showed support for Vinicius Junior after he missed out on the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or on Tuesday.

Real Madrid teammates Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni praised him on social media, calling him the "best player."

"You are the best and no one can take that away from you! You are the best! @vinijr. You are the best and no one can take that away from you! The Best!" Militao posted on X.

"Fotball Politics. My brother you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise. Love you my bro," Camavinga wrote on X.

"Nothing will take away what you've achieved my brother. We ALL know... They are not ready for what you're gonna deliver. Love @vinijr," Tchouameni added.

Norwegian chess legend Magnus Carlsen also reacted, posting a picture of Vinicius Junior accompanied by a medal emoji.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or winner for his exceptional performances during the 2023-24 season, in which he helped his club secure the English Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time.

He also played a decisive role for Spain, leading the national team to victory at the 2024 Euros in Germany, where they defeated England. Rodri's contributions earned him the Player of the Tournament award.