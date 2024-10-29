Ballon d'Or: Meet The Winners!

IMAGE: Rodri and Aitana Bonmati celebrate with their trophies after winning the Ballon d'Or. All Photographs: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

It was double delight for Spain as their star players Rodri and Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or awards on Monday.



Midfielder Rodri won his first Ballon d'Or after steering Manchester City to an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League trophy last season.

He is the first defensive midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or since Lothar Matthaus in 1990 and the third Spaniard to claim the prize after Alfredo Di Stefano (1957 and 1959) and Luis Suarez (1960).

IMAGE: Aitana Bonmati receives the Ballon d'Or from Didier Drogba.

Barcelona midfielder Bonmati won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive year. Her six goals and six assists in the Women's Champions League helped Barcelona win its third title and also complete a domestic treble.



The Ballon d'Or, which is organised by France Football magazine and awarded annually since 1956, is one of the most prestigious individual honours in football.

IMAGE: Rodri receives the Ballon d'Or from former winner George Weah, also the former president of Liberia.

There was more joy for Spain and Barcelona fans as their highly-rated youngster Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best player under the age of 21.



The 17 year old scored five goals along with seven assists in La Liga before going to excel in Spain's triumph at Euro 2024, where he won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

IMAGE: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal with the Kopa Trophy.

Real Madrid won the men's club of the year award while Manager Carlo Ancelotti was named men's coach of the year, but the Spanish giants boycotted the ceremony in anticipation of Vinicius Jr not winning the men's award.

Vinicius Jr said he will keep on fighting racism even if his activism is what led to him not winning the Ballon d'Or.

IMAGE: Barcelona President Joan Laporta receives the women's team of the year award from Didier Drogba. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Barcelona won the trophy for women's best club after winning the European and Spanish league double last season.

England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was awarded the Gerd Muller Trophy for the joint-top goalscorer in the previous season along with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, who didn't attend the awards ceremony.

Spain and Tigres UANL's Jennifer Hermoso won the Socrates Trophy for humanitarian work.

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez bagged the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper in the previous season.

Jordi Cruyff and Hristo Stoichkov announce Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti as the winner of the men's coach of the year award.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Joel Beckenbauer receive an award in honour of the 'Kaiser', Franz Beckenbauer

Oscar winner Natalie Portman attends the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris.

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal with his family.

The family of football great Franz Beckenbauer, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner who passed away this year.