Photograph: Kind courtesy Australian Open/X

The 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna etched his name in the history book on Saturday as he became the oldest man in the Open Era to clinch a major men's doubles crown when he teamed with Australia's Matthew Ebden to claim the Australian Open trophy.

Bopanna and Ebden overwhelmed Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 to clinch the crown at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

After deciding to retire from the sport two years ago, Bopanna, 43, has accomplished what most people only dream of. He became the oldest world number one only three days ago, and he now owns the record for the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open Era (since 1968).

To celebrate the Indian tennis ace, other Indian sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag praised ‘inspiration’ Bopanna for his incredible achievement.

After India's ace tennis player won the Australian Open men's doubles crown at 43, legendary cricketer Tendulkar gave Bopanna's victory as an example that anyone's ‘moment can arrive anytime, anywhere’.

"Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere. Just ask @rohanbopanna, who at 43, seized it on the grand stage of the @AustralianOpen. Keep training, keep dreaming and be prepared to step up when your time comes," Tendulkar posted on X.

Former India opener Sehwag lavished praise on Bopanna for creating history.

"What a story. What an inspiration @rohanbopanna. Congratulations on becoming the #AusOpen Doubles Champion," Sehwag tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated ‘inspirational’ Bopanna and said

"Not age but the spirit that defines us. Many congratulations Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden on winning the Australian Open Doubles title. Truly inspirational @rohanbopanna#AusOpen2024," Laxman posted on X.

Former India spinner Anil Kumble also lauded the tennis ace's win and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @rohanbopanna and Matt Ebden for winning the Australian Open Doubles title!"

‘Age is no bar...our spirit, hard work define capabilities’: PM Modi congratulates Bopanna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were among leaders who congratulated tennis star Rohan Bopanna.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said "phenomenally talented" Bopanna kept showing that "age is no bar."

PM Modi praised the efforts of No.1-ranked men's doubles player and said his journey is a reminder that "our spirit, hard work and perseverance that define our capabilities".

"Time and again, the phenomenally talented @rohanbopanna shows age is no bar! Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win. His remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder that it is always our spirit, hard work and perseverance that define our capabilities. Best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Moid said in a post on X.

Kharge said India is proud of Bopanna's achievements.

"It is heartening to see our @rohanbopanna win his first Grand Slam title in the #AO2024 along with Matthew Ebden. Many Congratulations to Rohan for advancing to become the World No. 1 in the Men's Doubles category. At 43, he is also the oldest one to do so. India is proud of his achievements and his incredible performance! We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," he said on X.

Anurag Thakur said Bopanna's feat will inspire sportspersons across ages.

"Champions: Played Like One & Won it like One Huge applause to @rohanbopanna and @mattebden for clinching their 1st Grand Slam as a duo- #AO2024 Men's Doubles Title! Rohan Bopanna, defying odds at winning his maiden #AusOpen title & his first-ever Men's Doubles Grand Slam; Emerging as the oldest man to win a Grand Slam & attaining the pinnacle as the Oldest Men's Doubles World No. 1 A feat that will inspire our sportspersons across ages! Congratulations once again!" Thakur posted on X.

Hailing the Australian Open champion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said Bopanna has again proved that age is just a number.

"@rohanbopanna, at 43 years of age, achieves a historic milestone as the oldest man to secure a Grand Slam doubles title, showcasing his enduring skill on the esteemed platform. The player proves that age is just a number, attaining a remarkable feat in the world of doubles tennis. #AusOpen," Shah posted on X.