Rediff.com  » Sports » WTT Team C'ships: India fall to second consecutive loss

WTT Team C'ships: India fall to second consecutive loss

Source: PTI
February 19, 2024 11:58 IST
IMAGE: The Indian men’s team fell to a 0-3 loss to South Korea. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

India endured a second consecutive loss at the World Table Tennis Team Championships, going down to hosts South Korea 0-3 in Busan on Monday.

Veteran Sharath Kamal, reigning national champion Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan lost their respective singles to go down meekly in their third group stage tie against third seeds Korea.

 

Harmeet, who is India's top-ranked player at 67, went down to world number 14 Jang Woojin 4-11, 10-12, 8-11.

Sathiyan was then brushed aside by world number 16 Lim Jonghoon 5-11, 7-11, 7-11 with India trailing 0-2.

Sharath managed to put up a fight, taking the second game but couldn't capitalise on the momentum losing 9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 5-11 to Lee San Su and conceding the tie.

After winning its opening tie against Chile, the Indian team lost 1-3 to Poland. But despite the two losses, India lie in the second spot in Group 3 behind Korea.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Bumrah To Be Rested For 4th Test?
FIH Pro League: India women defeat USA via shootout
Shah warns players on skipping domestic cricket
Byju's rights issue gets $300 million commitment
'I love you', Navalny's wife's 1st post after his death
TCS mcap share in Tata group falls below 50%
Bumrah To Be Rested For 4th Test?

England's Tour Of India 2024

Manika Batra stars in India's win over Hungary

WTT Team C'ships: Ayhika stuns World No 1 Yingsha

