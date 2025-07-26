HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
World University Games: Parneet settles for silver

World University Games: Parneet settles for silver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
July 26, 2025 20:15 IST

Parneet Kaur

IMAGE: Parneet Kaur started of well in the final, opening up a two-point lead against her third-seed rival. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Parneet Kaur/X

Indian archer Parneet Kaur faltered under pressure and settled for a silver medal after a narrow one-point loss to South Korea's Moon Yeeun in the women's compound final at the World University Games at Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, on Saturday.

Parneet, who had topped the qualification round, started strong and shot flawlessly in the first two ends (three arrows each), opening up a two-point lead against her third-seed rival.

However, she lost momentum in the third end, dropping two points as Moon stepped up with a perfect round of 30 to draw level.

There was no looking back for the Korean thereafter as Moon shot another flawless round of three 10s in the fourth end to gain a one-point lead.

That meant Parneet needed a perfect score in the final end to keep her hopes alive for the gold.

But despite scoring an impressive 29, Moon matched her with another 29 to seal the title 147-146.

Earlier in the semifinals, Parneet edged fifth seed Kim Sooyeon of South Korea by just one point (145-144) in a tense contest.

She began with a perfect round of 30 to take a one-point lead, and extended it to two points in the second end (58-56).

 

A third successive perfect round gave her a four-point cushion as Kim managed only 28.

However, Parneet slipped in the fourth end, shooting 28 to Kim's perfect 30, reducing the lead to two.

In the final end, Kim again shot 30, but Parneet's 29 was just enough to hold on for a one-point win and book a final clash with Moon.

With this, Indian archers have so far claimed four medals including a mixed team gold, men's team silver, and women's team bronze at the Games.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Satwik-Chirag Ousted In China Open Semifinals
Stokes joins exclusive list of Test all-rounders
Asia Cup in UAE: India-Pak set for explosive showdown
Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong blank Malaysian side
Verstappen Kickstarts New Red Bull Era In Style!
