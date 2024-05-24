News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Machac stuns Djokovic in Geneva Open semis

Machac stuns Djokovic in Geneva Open semis

May 24, 2024 22:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Tomas Machac became the first Czech to make the final in Geneva since Tomas Smid in 1987. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

World number one Novak Djokovic was beaten by Tomas Machac 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 in the Geneva Open semi-finals on Friday as the Czech reached his first ATP Tour final.

Machac was down 1-4 before eventually taking the opening set as Djokovic requested a medical timeout at the end of it.

 

The Serb improved to fight back in the second set but faded again in the decider, allowing Machac earn his second Top 10 win.

"I have no reaction right now, I just fought for every ball," Machac said. "When you play against Novak you just hope. You just try to play your best and see what it looks like.

"I am looking forward to playing in a final for the first time."

Djokovic, who turned 37 on Wednesday, is yet to reach a final this season.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner requested the Geneva wildcard after he was hammered in Rome in the last 32 by little-known journeyman Alejandro Tabilo.

Two days earlier a freak accident saw Djokovic hit on the head by a fan's water bottle while signing autographs.

He will start the defence of his French Open title against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round on Sunday.

Machac, who was facing a top-10 player on clay for the first time, became the first Czech to make the final in Geneva since Tomas Smid in 1987.

He will play two-time champion Casper Ruud or Italian Flavio Cobolli for the title on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why V V S Laxman is reluctant to become India coach
Why V V S Laxman is reluctant to become India coach
Should IPL Get Rid of Impact Player Rule?
Should IPL Get Rid of Impact Player Rule?
Manipur football dreams torn apart by ethnic clashes
Manipur football dreams torn apart by ethnic clashes
Butcher who chopped Bangladesh MP's body arrested
Butcher who chopped Bangladesh MP's body arrested
'Attempts made to show driver was driving Porsche'
'Attempts made to show driver was driving Porsche'
Pradhan, Maneka among key contestants in 6th phase
Pradhan, Maneka among key contestants in 6th phase
Stepfather given death for murdering actor Laila Khan
Stepfather given death for murdering actor Laila Khan

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Sania Mirza's New Nameplate

Sania Mirza's New Nameplate

Tough draw for unseeded Nagal at French Open

Tough draw for unseeded Nagal at French Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances