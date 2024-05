'There won't be any change in SRH's method in final'

'The credit goes to the captain. He made decisions at a time when he felt that conditions were conducive to spin.'

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s assistant coach Simon Helmot credited skipper Pat Cummins for the team’s victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024. 'He's a very practical guy, very humble, very empathetic to his fellow-teammates and coaching staff.' Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad will come back all guns blazing against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of Indian Premier League, asserts Simon Helmot, the team's assistant coach.

Emboldened by the 36-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, on a slow track in Chennai on Friday, Helmot said there won't be any change to the team's style of play in the summit showdown against KKR, at Chepauk on Sunday.

"We must stick to our philosophy. We have done it all season, and it has got us into the situation we are now. There won't be any change in our method in the final," said Helmot, at the post-match presser.

"I'm very proud of the way the team has taken into that even under pressure, and Rahul Tripathi upheld that today. He, Trav, and Klaasen continued that momentum throughout the innings."

Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen shone with the bat as SRH posted 175 for 9 batting first. The total proved to be enough as they restricted RR to 139 for 7 in the stipulated 20 overs.

SRH, who finished in the top two, lost to KKR in Qualifier 1 before prevailing over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Speaking about the track, he said, "The wicket looked good and shiny. We got to a fairly good start, and we probably lost an extra wicket.

"As the innings got on, the slower off-cutters and bouncers started working. We got that information into the second innings.

"We wanted the ball to get a bit older and bowl it hard into the wicket so that we might get some reaction. And, obviously, the spin came into play."

Rajasthan Royals's talented batters miserably failed as SRH's unfancied spin twins Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed spun a web to set-up a 36-run win.

Helmot praised skipper Pat Cummins for his decision-making abilities and relationship with head coach Daniel Vetori.

"The credit goes to the captain. He made decisions at a time when he felt that conditions were conducive to spin.

"There were two right-handers at the time, and he felt that a left-arm orthodox spinner would be a good option. As for Abhishek, it might have been his gut feeling, and, if it is, what a wonderful decision it was because it changed the complexion of the game.

"Pat and Dan have a very good relationship and are keen to explore different ideas. They give the players the freedom to do what they want to do on the field, and we saw that today."

Speaking further on Cummins, Helmot said he loves to give freedom to his teammates and doesn't engage much in team meetings.

"A very practical guy, very humble, very empathetic to his fellow-teammates and coaching staff. He is into the statistics and gets the information that he needs against a particular opposition in certain conditions.

"He doesn't waste time in (team) meetings. Our team meeting today was 35 seconds. But a lot of information has already been spoken about.

"There has been a lot of one-on-one with the fielding coach, bowling coach and the batting coach. We try to limit the large group meetings."

'Decision-makers very wise in making Shahbaz Ahmed's trade'

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was a top acquisition by SRH this season and Helmot hailed him as a multi-skilled player.

"Don't know the background about how it was done, but I do know he is a multi-skilled player, very experienced, bats at the top of the order, or the middle order, and can bowl nearly anywhere in the innings.

"I think when the opportunity (to trade) was presented, the decision-makers were very wise in making that trade.

"He's played a lot of games for us and has been an important element, besides being a versatile one alongside Nitish Reddy, which makes it easier when it comes to squad balance."