News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » World No 2 Alcaraz makes winning return from injury

World No 2 Alcaraz makes winning return from injury

February 16, 2023 11:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

World number two Carlos Alcaraz ended his near four-month injury layoff with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over Laslo Djere at the Argentina Open on Wednesday.

Playing under the lights in Buenos Aires, Spaniard Alcaraz dominated with his heavy baseline blows and drop shots to seal his first victory since suffering an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters in November.

 

"It's a great feeling to win again," Alcaraz said. "It's been a long time for me with no competition, with no matches, just recovering. Finally I got my first win of 2023."

The 19-year-old, who pulled out of the Australian Open due to a leg injury and lost the number one ranking to Novak Djokovic, will face Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Women's T20 World Cup hit by spot-fixing allegation
Women's T20 World Cup hit by spot-fixing allegation
EPL: Ruthless Man City go top with win at Arsenal
EPL: Ruthless Man City go top with win at Arsenal
Champions League: Dortmund stun Chelsea; Benfica win
Champions League: Dortmund stun Chelsea; Benfica win
Cummins, Smith Scrutinise Delhi Pitch
Cummins, Smith Scrutinise Delhi Pitch
India added 1,300 active tech start-ups in CY2022
India added 1,300 active tech start-ups in CY2022
SEE: Rana's Face-Off With Uncle Venkatesh
SEE: Rana's Face-Off With Uncle Venkatesh
Adani Power's deal to buy DB Power assets fails
Adani Power's deal to buy DB Power assets fails

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PHOTOS: The Virat Kohli Masterclass

PHOTOS: The Virat Kohli Masterclass

'India have made themselves strong'

'India have made themselves strong'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances