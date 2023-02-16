News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'India have made themselves strong'

'India have made themselves strong'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 16, 2023 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shahid Afrifi

IMAGE: 'At the end it's making yourself strong and then take decisions,' says Shahid Afridi. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak-Pool/Getty Images

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has shared his views on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's stance on the Indian team not travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

The International Cricket Council, Afridi said, should step in to resolve the issue though he doubted if the ICC can strong arm the BCCI.

"India agar aankhe dikha raha hain (If India is showing you their eyes) or taking such a strong stance, then they have made themselves that strong, hence they are being able to talk like this, otherwise they wouldn't have the courage,' Afridi said during an interaction with Samaa TV.

'At the end it's making yourself strong and then take decisions.'

Afridi, who recently served as the Pakistan Cricket Board's interim chief selector, added that the ICC's role remained pivotal if India didn't budge from its position on touring Pakistan.

'Will India visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup? Will we boycott the ODI World Cup in India? We need to take a stand at some point or the other.'

BCCI Secretary and Asian Cricket Council President Jay Amit Shah -- whose father Amit A Shah is India's home minister -- had stated that owing to the current state of relations between India and Pakistan, an Indian team playing the Asia Cup in Pakistan was out of the question.

The issue will now be taken up when the Asian Cricket Council reconvenes in Dubai in March.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan once more
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan once more
Pak ready to play hard ball, threaten to skip 2023 WC
Pak ready to play hard ball, threaten to skip 2023 WC
Asia Cup Row: Venky Shuts Up Miandad
Asia Cup Row: Venky Shuts Up Miandad
100% true: Fadnavis on Sharad Pawar backing his govt
100% true: Fadnavis on Sharad Pawar backing his govt
Want ChatGPT to Write Love Letters?
Want ChatGPT to Write Love Letters?
What Earthquakes Do To Buildings
What Earthquakes Do To Buildings
Pooja Sawant's Unfiltered Style
Pooja Sawant's Unfiltered Style

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'No change in BCCI's stand; India won't travel to Pak'

'No change in BCCI's stand; India won't travel to Pak'

Asia Cup 2023 to be shifted out of Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023 to be shifted out of Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances