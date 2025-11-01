World Chess Cup: Narayanan, Sadhwani held

IMAGE: As many as 206 players from 82 countries are vying for the Viswanathan Anand trophy at the FIDE World Chess Cup in Goa . Photograph: FIDE/X

Grandmasters Raunak Sadhwani and S L Narayanan, India's two best hopes, were held to draws by Daniel Barrish of South Africa and Steven Salas Rojas of Peru in the first game of the opening round of World Chess Cup, in Panjim, on Saturday.

While most of the games in the 156 players contest selected for the first round went according to rankings, there were a few surprises that is typical of the knockout format of the world cup.

Four players, in fact, did not turn up to play and their opponents got walk overs. However those who ended up getting a free point were all higher ranked players and this would give them a free passage in to the next round of this $2 million prize money tournament that in addition has three places reserved for the next candidates tournament.

The Indian elite, comprising World Champion D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, P Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, and Nihal Sarin, have all received direct entry into the second round, which will feature 128 players. Each round will follow a knockout format, with two classical games, and in case of a tie, games of shorter duration will decide the winner.

In another upset of the day, India's Leon Luke Mendonca was also held to a draw, while Diptayan Ghosh also just proved equal to his opponent. Surya Shekhar Ganguly, who has been in the World cup before, played a fine game to beat Ahmadzada Ahmad of Azerbaijan, while Ritvik Raja did well to hold 2024 World junior champion Nogerbek Kazybek of Kazakhstan to a draw.

With this being only the first game of the opening round, the action will resume on Sunday. Those in the lead will look to seal their passage to the next round, while those who drew will aim to take the upper hand. For players starting with a loss, the road ahead appears difficult, as the day did not witness any major upsets.

Important and Indian results round 1 game 1 (Indians unless stated):

Nagi Abugenda (Lba) vs lost to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur); Jeffery Xiong (Usa) beat Li Yiheng (Hkg); Qin Oscar Shu Xuan (Nzl) lost to Maxim Rodshtein (Isr); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) beat Ndahangwapo Heskiel (Nam); Alrehaili Ahmed Abdullah (Ksa) lost to Michael Adams (Eng); Nils Grandelius (Swe) beat Allam Mohamed (Ple); Huh Isaak (Kor) lost to Martinez Alcantara Jose Eduardo (Mex); Benjamin Gledura (Hun) beat Amdouni Zoubaier (Tun); Salih Akar Ali Salih (Irq) lost to Dmitrij Kollars (Ger); V Pranav beat Boulrens Ala Eddine (Alg); Kigigha Bomo Lovet (Ngr) lost to Alexsander Donchenko (Ger); Raunak Sadhwani drew with Daniel Barrish (Rsa); Ilkhomi Jaloliddin (Tjk) lost to Vokhidov Shamsiddin (Uzb); Frederic Svane (Ger) w/o against Husbands Orlando (Bar); Maksim Chigaev (Esp) beat Elbilia Jacques (Mar); Kavin Mohan (Mas) drew with Robert Hovhannisyan (Arm); Anton Guijarro David (Esp) beat David Silva (Ang); Manon Reja Neer (Ban) vs Aryan Tari (Nor); M Pranesh vs Akhmedinov Satbek (Kaz); Farai Mandizha (Zim) w/o.