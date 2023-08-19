News
Rediff.com  » Sports » World Athletics: Spain's Martin wins first gold!

World Athletics: Spain's Martin wins first gold!

August 19, 2023 16:31 IST
IMAGE: Alvaro Martin won the 20-kilometre race walk in one hour 17.32 seconds, the fastest time in the world this season. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Alvaro Martin of Spain captured gold in the 20-kilometre race walk in the opening event of the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

 

Martin moved into the lead with about 5km remaining to finish in one hour 17.32 seconds, the fastest time in the world this season, on the soggy 1km loop course that started and finished at picturesque Heroes' Square.

Sweden's Perseus Karlstrom won silver in 1:17.39, while Caio Bonfim of Brazil claimed the bronze (1:17.47).

A thunderstorm delayed the start of the race by two hours.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
