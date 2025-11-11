World Athletics medallist Bracy sanctioned for doping violations

IMAGE: USADA said it opened an investigation into Marvin Bracy after receiving a tip from a whistleblower.. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

World 100 metres silver medallist Marvin Bracy has accepted a 45-month sanction for anti-doping rule violations, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said on Monday.

Bracy, who won silver at the 2022 World Championships, was provisionally suspended in February 2024 after an out-of-competition test came back positive for an anabolic agent.

USADA said it opened an investigation into Bracy after receiving a tip from a whistleblower.

Bracy had initially tried to tamper with the investigation, according to USADA, which conducted the inquiry with the Athletics Integrity Unit and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Bracy later admitted his violations and provided "substantial assistance." He has not competed since 2023.

"This case is also an example of the importance of cooperation between like-minded organizations and law enforcement agencies when it comes to eradicating organized doping schemes," USADA CEO Travis Tygart said in a statement.

"This investigation has already resulted in several impactful outcomes which will be announced at a later date, as the overall investigation continues."

Bracy is the second sprinter from the 2022 US podium sweep of the blue-riband event to run afoul of anti-doping rules.

The gold-medal winner, Fred Kerley, was provisionally suspended in August by the Athletics Integrity Unit for whereabouts failures. He said at the time that he planned to contest the allegation.

He later signed on to compete in the inaugural Enhanced Games, which allows for athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs that are banned in official competition.