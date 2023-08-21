Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?

History was made on a thrilling day in women's football as Spain triumphed over England with a remarkable 1-0 victory in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.
In a tightly contested match that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Spain showcased their prowess and determination, securing their first-ever championship title. As the world watched in awe, Spain's triumph was not the only cause for celebration.
The post-final ceremony saw deserving players being honored for their exceptional performances throughout the tournament, with a list of outstanding individuals receiving well-deserved recognition.
From goal-scoring prowess to outstanding goalkeeping, the awards highlighted the remarkable talent and sportsmanship displayed on the grandest stage of women's football.
The following are the winners of the various awards presented after the final:
Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - five goals, one assist
Silver Boot: Kadidatou Diani (France) - four goals, one assist
Bronze Boot: Alexandra Popp (Germany) – four goals
Golden Glove: Mary Earps (England)
Golden Ball: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)
Silver Ball: Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)
Bronze Ball: Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)
Best Young Player: Salma Paralluelo (ESP)
Fair Play Award: Japan