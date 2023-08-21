News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?

Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?

August 21, 2023 00:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Spain's Aitana Bonmati celebrates with the FIFA golden ball award. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

History was made on a thrilling day in women's football as Spain triumphed over England with a remarkable 1-0 victory in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

In a tightly contested match that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Spain showcased their prowess and determination, securing their first-ever championship title. As the world watched in awe, Spain's triumph was not the only cause for celebration.

The post-final ceremony saw deserving players being honored for their exceptional performances throughout the tournament, with a list of outstanding individuals receiving well-deserved recognition.

 

From goal-scoring prowess to outstanding goalkeeping, the awards highlighted the remarkable talent and sportsmanship displayed on the grandest stage of women's football.

The following are the winners of the various awards presented after the final:

FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Japan's Hinata Miyazawa won the golden boot award. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - five goals, one assist

Silver Boot: Kadidatou Diani (France) - four goals, one assist

Bronze Boot: Alexandra Popp (Germany) – four goals

FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: England's Mary Earps celebrates with the golden gloves award. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Golden Glove: Mary Earps (England)

Golden Ball: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Silver Ball: Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

Bronze Ball: Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Spain's Salma Paralluelo won the Best Young player award. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Best Young Player: Salma Paralluelo (ESP)

Fair Play Award: Japan

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'It's historic': Spain erupts in joy after WC win
'It's historic': Spain erupts in joy after WC win
Another change in World Cup schedule?
Another change in World Cup schedule?
Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana; semis heads to tie-break
Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana; semis heads to tie-break
Bumrah reveals secret to India's victory in Ireland
Bumrah reveals secret to India's victory in Ireland
Kharge rejigs CWC; Tharoor, Wasnik, Pilot included
Kharge rejigs CWC; Tharoor, Wasnik, Pilot included
Dhaka outburst: Haramanpreet says 'no regret'
Dhaka outburst: Haramanpreet says 'no regret'
DMK asks AIADMK to join NEET stir, OPS hits back
DMK asks AIADMK to join NEET stir, OPS hits back

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

PIX: SPAIN are FIFA Women World Cup Champions!

PIX: SPAIN are FIFA Women World Cup Champions!

Women's World Cup Final Rewrites History

Women's World Cup Final Rewrites History

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances