Rediff.com  » Sports » 'It's historic': Spain erupts in joy after World Cup win

'It's historic': Spain erupts in joy after World Cup win

August 20, 2023 18:44 IST
Spain

IMAGE: Spain fans celebrate after winning the World Cup final. Photograph: Bruna Casas/Reuters

Jubilant Spain supporters cheered loudly and waved flags after their team beat England 1-0 in Sydney on Sunday to win the Women's World Cup for the first time.

 

Spain fans

Fans packed into Madrid's WiZink Center, home to the Real Madrid Basketball team, jumped up and down, waved Spanish flags and sang loudly after the final whistle blew.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere.

Olga Carmona's goal put La Roja, as the Spanish women's team are known, ahead in the first half and they created the majority of the clearcut chances in the match.

Spain fans

"It's very exciting," one woman, who did not give her name, told Reuters. "They're a super solid team and this is huge progress for women's sport".

"It's historic," another woman said.

Spain fans

Spain's Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia were in Sydney for the match. Afterwards, Queen Letizia hugged each player before they were handed the trophy.

The Spanish Royal Family was quick to celebrate, writing on their official X, formerly Twitter, account "You are the best football players in the world, this is FOOTBALL and this is HISTORY!"

Spain fans

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also sent his congratulations, writing on X "You have made history. You are a source of pride. You are an inspiration. You are GREAT".

Spain, missing some of their best talent after a mutiny against coach Jorge Vilda only a few months ago, were thrashed 4-0 by Japan in the group stage, but progressed steadily through the stages and ultimately outplayed England in Sunday's final.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
