HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Wimbledon Women's Final: Swiatek routs Anisimova in 1st set

Wimbledon Women's Final: Swiatek routs Anisimova in 1st set

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 12, 2025 21:16 IST

x

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek will be aiming to win Wimbledon for the first time. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Iga Swiatek storms through the opening set in just 25 minutes, dismantling Anisimova 6-0. She fired sharp wide serves, forced errors with relentless pressure, and capped it off with lightning-fast reflexes at the net.

Anisimova’s crosscourt forehand sailed long on set point, sealing a one-sided start in Swiatek’s favour.

 

Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek both will be aiming to win Wimbledon for the first time when they meet in the women's final.

Saturday's title match at Centre Court is the first for Anisimova, a 23-year-old American, at any Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, already owns five such trophies, going 5-0 in major finals, but never had been this far on the grass courts of the All England Club. She's been the champion on the French Open's red clay four times and on the U.S. Open's hard courts once.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

British duo ends long wait for Wimbledon doubles title
British duo ends long wait for Wimbledon doubles title
PIX: Tendulkar in elite company at Wimbledon!
PIX: Tendulkar in elite company at Wimbledon!
Radhika was just an actor to me: Music video producer
Radhika was just an actor to me: Music video producer
Reality Bites: Djokovic reeling after Wimbledon blow
Reality Bites: Djokovic reeling after Wimbledon blow
PIX: Sinner whips Djokovic; sets up Alcaraz showdown
PIX: Sinner whips Djokovic; sets up Alcaraz showdown

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Samsung Unveils OLED Monitor Range

webstory image 2

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 3

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

VIDEOS

Sletye Festival Showcases Siberian Heritage1:51

Sletye Festival Showcases Siberian Heritage

AAIB's preliminary report description inside plane's cockpit, by Umang Jani2:59

AAIB's preliminary report description inside plane's...

Yogi carries the Guru Granth Sahib on his head as the holy book arrived at his official residence3:21

Yogi carries the Guru Granth Sahib on his head as the...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD