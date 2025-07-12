Wimbledon Women's Final: Swiatek routs Anisimova in 1st set

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek will be aiming to win Wimbledon for the first time. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Iga Swiatek storms through the opening set in just 25 minutes, dismantling Anisimova 6-0. She fired sharp wide serves, forced errors with relentless pressure, and capped it off with lightning-fast reflexes at the net.

Anisimova’s crosscourt forehand sailed long on set point, sealing a one-sided start in Swiatek’s favour.

Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek both will be aiming to win Wimbledon for the first time when they meet in the women's final.

Saturday's title match at Centre Court is the first for Anisimova, a 23-year-old American, at any Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, already owns five such trophies, going 5-0 in major finals, but never had been this far on the grass courts of the All England Club. She's been the champion on the French Open's red clay four times and on the U.S. Open's hard courts once.