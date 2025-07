PIX: Sinner whips Djokovic; sets up Alcaraz showdown

Djokovic, who arrived in London bidding to equal Roger Federer's men's record eight Wimbledon titles and claim an unprecedented 25th major trophy, had not lost an All England Club semi-final since the Swiss got the better of him in 2012.

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Friday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Top seed Jannik Sinner ensured Novak Djokovic will be absent from a Wimbledon men's singles final for the first time in eight years after handing the Serbian great a brutal Centre Court battering on Friday.

Italian Sinner lost both his previous Wimbledon duels with Djokovic but turned the tables in emphatic fashion as his power and precision proved too much for the seven-time champion who, at 38, looked every bit his age in a humbling 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 loss.

In his first Wimbledon final, the 23-year-old Sinner will face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a tantalising re-match of their recent French Open humdinger which the Italian lost after battling for more than five hours, squandering three championship points.

Alcaraz stayed on course for a Wimbledon three-peat with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) defeat of Taylor Fritz.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic meet at the net after their semi-final. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

"I don't know what to expect, you saw the last final and you never know," Sinner, just the third Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final and hoping to become his country's first champion at the grasscourt slam," said on court.

"It's a huge honour to share the court with Carlos, we try to push ourselves to the limit. I love watching him. Hopefully it will be a good match like the last one, I don't know about better, I don't think that's possible."

Djokovic, who arrived in London bidding to equal Roger Federer's men's record eight Wimbledon titles and claim an unprecedented 25th major trophy, had not lost an All England Club semi-final since the Swiss got the better of him in 2012.

But his 52nd Grand Slam semi-final proved a bridge too far as Sinner repeated his victory at the same stage of Roland Garros to confirm that a new order has now firmly established itself at the top of men's tennis.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd as he walks off the court. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Djokovic has often looked superhuman on Wimbledon's most historic stage, but on Friday Father Time chased him down as he looked defenceless against a sublime Sinner who dropped only six points on serve in the first two sets.

He briefly stemmed the tide in the third set to move 3-0 ahead but it proved an illusion as Sinner, bidding to add the Wimbledon title to his two Australian and one U.S. Open crowns, nipped any hope of a famous comeback in the bud.

Djokovic appeared to struggle physically in the closing stages after needing treatment and Sinner wasted no time in putting the old warrior out of his misery in less than two hours to complete his set of Grand Slam finals.

Sinner joined in the applause as Djokovic left Centre Court, giving a thumbs up to a cheering crowd who may have thought they had witnessed his last Wimbledon hurrah.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory over Taylor Fritz of the United States. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The day's second semi-final had been given top billing but it proved an anti-climax for the fans, many of whom chanted "Nole Nole" as the match sped away from Djokovic.

Sinner's net-skimming, line-hugging ground strokes -- the sort that come straight from the Djokovic textbook -- were suffocating on a boiling Centre Court, while his serving was untouchable. With 41 minutes on the clock, Sinner was a set and a break ahead and in complete control.

Djokovic, who slipped on match point of his quarter-final win against Flavio Cobolli and missed his training session on Thursday, required treatment at the end of the second set.

Just for a while it seemed Sinner's fire had been doused as he lost concentration, but this time there was to be no Djokovic fightback as his resistance faded quickly.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz embrace after their semi-final. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Alcaraz faced a more troublesome afternoon taming the big-serving Fritz in fierce heat and had to save two set points in the fourth-set tiebreaker to avoid being dragged into a decider.

Looking ahead to the final, he said: "Just going to be a great day, a great final. I'm just excited about it."

Alcaraz, who last tasted defeat at the Barcelona Open in April, has now won 24 matches in a row.

"I'm not thinking about the winning streak or the results at all," the 22-year-old said on court after wrapping up victory when the world number five sent a forehand long to decide a tense fourth-set tiebreak.